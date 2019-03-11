SALT LAKE CITY — A resolution supporting the Daylight Act, which U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop proposed in Congress to allow states to opt out of changing clocks twice a year, passed in a state House committee Monday.

The sponsor of HJR15, Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, said Utah only has the ability to move to standard time all year, or keep changing clocks twice a year. She told the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee that not having the option to move to daylight saving time year round has stalled other bills to end the twice-a-year time changing

Judkins said some might think this is a frivolous topic, but it has detrimental effects on physical and psychological health as well as productivity.

"There are pros and cons to both standard time and daylight saving time, staying on those year round, but there’s no scientific data to support changing our clocks twice a year that it has any benefit to us whatsoever," Judkins said.

HJR15 was initially proposed to put the question to voters. Judkins said the timing of the bill being heard in committee on the first legislative day after the change to daylight saving time is a coincidence.

In a video press release, Bishop, R-Utah, explains the Daylight Act would reinforce state powers by giving them flexibility to choose any of the three options.

"The range of industry and lifestyle is so varied across our country it only makes sense for states to have the ability to set their watches the way they best see fit," Bishop said.