WEST VALLEY CITY — Officers Monday were searching for a motor home driver who allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, hit four other vehicles and then ran away, police said.

Just after 3 p.m., the motor home was traveling east on 3500 South in West Valley City when it crossed into westbound lanes. It then hit the four other vehicles, West Valley City police said, went onto a sidewalk and hit a power pole.

The motor home then went back into eastbound lanes and stopped, according to police, and the driver ran away from the vehicle.

Police searched for the driver in the area but were unable to find them.

"Officers are in the process of impounding the vehicle and investigating who owns it, as well as who was driving," West Valley police tweeted later Monday afternoon.

The only reported injury from the crash was one person who complained of leg pain but was not taken to a hospital, police said.

Impact to traffic as a result of the crash was minimal, according to police.