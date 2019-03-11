SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski has long said the Utah Inland Port Authority would have "its day in court," though she hasn't explicitly said she planned to sue.

That changed Monday.

Biskupski announced Monday evening she directed city attorneys to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the creation of the Utah Inland Port Authority.

The action comes shortly after a bill that would allow the Utah Inland Port Authority to expand outside of its current 16,000-acre jurisdiction in Salt Lake City's northwest quadrant continues to chug along, clearing yet another legislative hurdle Monday afternoon.

The Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee voted 4-0 to advance HB433 forward. It has one more stop in front of the full Senate, where lawmakers will decide whether to send the bill to Gov. Gary Herbert's desk.

"I have been clear since last year that I believe the state of Utah has violated the firmly established role of municipal governments," Biskupski said in a news release issued late Monday. "Rather than work to correct this error, the state is preparing to double down on the worst parts of this legislation—seizing even more tax dollars and taking steps to close the courtroom door to me and other mayors who may be impacted by this gross state overreach.

"After listening to the community, and conversations with city attorneys and outside counsel, I believe we must move forward with this lawsuit today, before this year’s legislation takes effect," Biskupski said.

Despite the mayor's view, the bill continues to have support from members of the Salt Lake City Council — who have negotiated with the bill's sponsor and Utah Inland Port Authority board member, House Majority Leader Francis Gibson.

Some environmental groups and concerned residents continue to push back against the bill, calling it a mechanism to support and subsidize fossil fuel exports, while others have taken up a neutral position on the bill after negotiating some clean energy incentives within the legislation.

Gibson, presenting the bill to the Senate committee Monday, said the debate about whether Utah will have an inland port has already come and gone.

Now, Gibson said, the debate is whether to add the ability for the inland port to function with a "hub-and-spoke" model, where the main hub would exist in Salt Lake City, and spokes would branch out to other rural areas where exports such as hay or coal could clear international customs without being hauled all the way to Utah's capital.

"The inland port was always envisioned to be a Utah Inland Port Authority, not just a Salt Lake inland port authority," Gibson said.

The Utah Inland Port — a global trade hub made up of an import-export network of shipping yards, rail, truck and air connections — is envisioned to be the largest economic development project in Utah's history.

Gibson noted "shipping is one of the biggest costs when it comes to business," and allowing exports a more direct path out of state would not only save money but also limit the amount of truck traffic coming into Salt Lake City.

Under HB433, the port authority would be able to expand outside of its jurisdiction if a city, county or landowner agrees.

Again, as he did in a previous committee, Salt Lake City Councilman Charlie Luke spoke in favor of the bill, thanking Gibson for working with the council to address concerns.

An earlier version of the bill would have included language to block any lawsuit challenging the port's creation. The bill was later changed to allow a city to bring a lawsuit — but only if a city's legislative body approved the suit.

Deeda Seed, a former Salt Lake councilwoman and a campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity, spoke against the bill, calling the process surrounding the inland port ever since its inception "chaotic."

Seed also took issue with the port authority's ability to create project areas, where future tax revenue could be used to incentivize development.

"It's creating a financial tool to subsidize private industries. These industries are predominantly the fossil fuel industries that are interested in building trans-loading facilities," Seed said. "In effect, when you vote in favor of this, you're voting in favor of creating the mechanism to start subsidizing these private businesses."

Seed also said the rurally based inland port facilities "will likely cause the same kinds of harms that we're concerned about in Salt Lake City, including impacts to air quality and quality of life overall."

Gibson noted that any tax increment — or future tax revenue born from growth — must remain within the area it was generated and the port authority would not be able to use it for development elsewhere.

Gibson's bill surfaced after officials from rural areas — including Carbon, Box Elder, Millard and Tooele counties — began expressing a desire to partner with the Utah Inland Port Authority to maximize export business.

"This is an opportunity for the entire state to benefit from the inland port, which would be of tremendous economic benefit to the entire state," said Sen. Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe.

This story will be updated.