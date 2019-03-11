WOODS CROSS — A Woods Cross man was charged Monday with punching and killing a fellow motel guest because he was talking too loudly.

Ross Alan Letham, 31, is charged in 2nd District Court with homicide by assault, a third-degree felony.

On March 5, Letham was staying at the InTown Suites Extended Stay Motel, 635 S. 700 West in Woods Cross, when he came out of his room to confront another guest who he thought was being too loud, according to charging documents.

"(The) victim was on the phone and talking loudly. Letham didn't like this and punched the victim, knocking him out and to the ground. As a result of the punch, the victim died at the hospital, never regaining consciousness," the charges state.

Tilman Bitsoie, 45, of Arizona, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Prosecutors have asked that Letham be held without bail, arguing that he is "a danger to the community, having caused the death of another over something as trivial as someone else talking on the phone about something unrelated to him," investigators wrote in the charges.

Prosecutors also noted that Letham finished being on probation for a previous conviction in 2018, only to be arrested a month later for evasion, reckless endangerment and DUI.

Letham has a lengthy criminal history of mainly drug-related crimes, according to court records.