People touring the Capitol stand in the Hall of Governors below the glass floor of the Capitol rotunda during the 2019 Legislature in Salt Lake City on Monday. The Hall of Governors, located on the building's first floor, is home to the official portrait of each of the state’s former governors as well as a detailed biography of each leader. At one point in the Capitol’s history, the portraits were hung on the polished marble walls of the atrium vaults flanking the rotunda. Free tours of the building, which was completed in 1916, begin on the hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of state holidays. Groups of under 10 people are welcome to drop in without a reservation, but scheduled groups, which are often school groups, have first priority. According to utahstatecapitol.utah.gov, the tour curriculum is designed for audiences 10 and older.

