SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of causing significant injuries to his girlfriend's 7-month-old daughter was charged Monday with multiple counts of abuse.

David Mora, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged in 3rd District Court with four counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony; theft, a class B misdemeanor; and interrupting a communication device, a class B misdemeanor.

On March 5, Mora was watching his girlfriend's daughter while she worked, but when the woman came home she found both on the floor, according to charging documents. The young girl had bruising on her face and "was not acting right," the charges state.

When the mother attempted to call 911, Mora hung up the phone, according to charging documents. When emergency dispatchers called back, Mora grabbed the woman's wallet and ran, the charges state.

The infant suffered a skull fracture, torn liver and an injury to her pancreas, according to charging documents.

When interviewed by police, Mora said "he was drinking and did not really remember what happened," the charges state.

Bail was set at $200,000.

Mora pleaded in April 2018 to no contest to drug possession, and has other misdemeanor drug-related arrests dating back to at least 2016, according to court records.

