SALT LAKE CITY — Apple announced Monday that its next big product event will be happening on March 25.

The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, at 10 a.m., and it’s expected the company will announce plans related to a television streaming service and even a new news service.

Hints: A graphic invitation was sent out Monday that shows a “4 ... 3 ... 2 ... 1” countdown with a cinematic background harkening to traditional film starts. “It’s show time,” the invite reads, according to CNet.com.

Apple has made a string of content deals over the past few months, including deals tied to show creation. Some of these shows, such as “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” are already available on Apple Music, according to CNet.

The Wall Street Journal reported in August 2017 that the company was investing roughly $1 billion in developing new film content.

What else we know: Apple is also anticipated to announce plans relating to a new news service the company has been hinting at for several months, according to CNet.

Apple bought the subscription-based magazine app “Texture” last spring, which is described as a Netflix for magazines. There have been talks about integrating content from Apple News with "Texture" content, according to CNet.

If Apple joins the streaming field, it will join a host of new Netflix competitors including Disney+, NBCUniversal and Warner Brothers’ new streaming service.