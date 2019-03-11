SALT LAKE CITY — A Kearns man accused of sexually assaulting two young neighbor girls for several years was charged with 36 first-degree felonies on Monday.

Martin Garcia-Cardiel, 52, is charged in 3rd District Court with a total of 43 counts, including 14 counts of aggravated kidnapping and 22 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies; attempted aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony; and six counts of lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Bail was set at $750,000.

The abuse started in 2007 when the victims were 7 and 8 years old, according to charging documents, and continued for four years. The majority of charges are in connection to two girls, but court documents say Garcia-Cardiel had at least four victims.

In many cases, he forcibly grabbed the girls, held them against their will and inappropriately touched them, the charging documents state.