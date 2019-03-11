VERNAL — A Vernal man died Monday in a crash, and two men involved in the crash were arrested after leaving the scene, troopers said.

At 5:30 a.m., a Chrysler Sebring was driving west on U.S. 40 in Vernal when the driver, 30-year-old Joshua Beasley, crossed over the center median "nearly perpendicular to the roadway," the Utah Highway Patrol said.

As of Monday, it was unknown what caused Beasley to cross the median. An eastbound GMC Denali struck the Sebring, troopers said.

Beasley died on impact, according to troopers.

Two men in the Denali ran from the scene of the crash, the UHP said, but were "quickly tracked down" and arrested by officers from the Uintah County Sheriff's Office and Vernal Police Department. One of the men had a $25,000 cash-only warrant out for his arrest, troopers said.

The two men, whose names were not immediately released, were arrested for investigation of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.