SALT LAKE CITY — Justin Bieber is asking fans for prayers after going through a difficult time.

Bieber wrote an Instagram post over the weekend that he is currently living in the “most human season I’ve ever been in” and that he’s facing challenges that he intends to tackle “head on.”

The photo shows Bieber praying with his manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West.

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys," he said. "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird."

He added, “I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and (your) prayers really work.”

However: An inside source told People magazine that Bieber’s recent struggles have nothing to do with his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The two were married in secret back in September after a long friendship but dating for only a few weeks.

“He is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally. He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon,” the source said.

Flashback: Bieber told Vogue that month that he became “really depressed” on his 2017 “Purpose” tour.

"I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about," he shared. "I was lonely. I needed some time.”

He said he used Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication, to help him through the time, which distanced him from reality, according to USA Today.

"I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed," he shared. "My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing."

He said in the interview that he became celibate before his relationship with Baldwin, saying celibacy helped him feel closer to God, according to Fox News.

“He (God) doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Bieber told Vogue. “He’s like, 'I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain.' I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that."

Religion: Bieber has a long history of practicing faith. He often talks about it in the public arena, sharing images of him visiting church.