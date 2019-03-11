SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man with an extensive criminal history has been busy committing burglaries across Salt Lake County, including several at the University of Utah.

Joshua Austin Beebe, 45, of Layton, was arrested in February for investigation of several counts of burglary and theft. But as detectives from the University of Utah Department of Public Safety put their case together, they say they were able to link him to burglaries in at least four other jurisdictions in the county.

Police are now asking the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office to consider more than 20 charges against Beebe. No formal charges had been filed as of Monday.

Between Dec. 10 and Jan. 30, Beebe is suspected of committing burglaries on campus at the Old Law Library, Rice-Eccles Stadium and the Park Building in addition to breaking into several vehicles around campus, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report and a search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court. He is also suspected of attempting to enter the Guest House on Fort Douglas Boulevard.

At Rice-Eccles Stadium, Beebe is suspected of making his way to the fourth and fifth floors and stealing a laptop, according to the report.

Investigators believe credit and debit cards that Beebe stole on campus were used at places such as City Creek Center and a Maverik convenience store, the report states.

Some of Beebe's alleged crimes on campus were committed just two days before he was arraigned in court on another case involving multiple counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card, according to court records. Beebe is also currently charged with theft and vehicle burglary in a case filed a year ago.

He was also convicted of drug possession, a third-degree felony, last week for a case filed in 2017, court records state. His convictions in 3rd District Court date back nearly 20 years.