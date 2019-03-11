SALT LAKE CITY — IHOP will be offering free pancakes on Tuesday.

The International House of Pancakes will be sharing free pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for its 14th annual free pancake giveaway event.

The participating IHOP chains will give away free stacks of buttermilk pancakes. Some restaurants will offer the deal until 10 p.m., according to USA Today.

The deal is limited to one short stack per person. Three pancakes usually cost $5.79.

IHOP will use the event to raise money for children battling critical illnesses.

“Every year we look forward to kicking off our IHOP Free Pancake Day — Flip it Forward for Kids campaign because it combines the two things we love most — pancakes and helping our communities,” Stephanie Peterson, company spokeswoman, said in a statement.

More: IHOP will also give a $5 coupon to those who donate at least $5 to the chain, according to Today.com.