SALT LAKE CITY — The New York City production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is set to unveil a new cast for the two-part production, and they’re giving away cheaper tickets to celebrate.

The production will release 140 Friday Forty tickets to celebrate the announcement. According to the show’s Twitter account, the production was originally set to release 40 tickets to the lottery but decided to add 100 more.

“Raise a glass of Butterbeer!” the account tweeted.

Raise a glass of Butterbeer! To celebrate the arrival of the Year 2 cast, we’re adding 100 more tickets to the Friday 40 lottery for their first performance on March 20 & 21! Enter here: https://t.co/PyrHOXBvyd pic.twitter.com/48rHLx4ipb — Cursed Child NYC (@HPPlayNYC) March 11, 2019

Context: To the uninitiated, Friday Forty Tickets cost $20 per part (so $40 total for one person to see both parts of the play) for people to see the show on a Friday.

“Considering tickets can cost hundreds, even thousands, of dollars, getting to see the performance for only $40 is an absolute bargain,” according to Wizards and What Not, a fan blog of “Harry Potter.”

Normally, there are only 40 of these tickets available for a show. But the production has raised that number to 140 total tickets for the first performance featuring the new cast members.

The production has some additional perks thrown in, like exclusive early access to the Lyrics Theatre, a group photo with the cast and more giveaways, according to Fansided.

There is no purchase necessary to enter. Simply enter in your information on the play’s Today Tix page once. Entrants will be selected at random.