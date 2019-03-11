LOGAN, Utah — Utah State women's tennis (4-7, 0-0 MW) continues a season-long 10-match road trip against San Francisco (6-4, 0-0 WCC) on Tuesday, March 11, at 3 p.m. (MT) at the Olympic Club.

"We are excited to compete against San Francisco," said head coach Sean McInerney. "They are a very good program and it's going to be a great challenge to play against them."

Utah State is led by freshman Sidnee Lavatai with a 6-3 mark in dual matches, playing mostly at the No. 6 spot. Sophomore Alexandra Pisareva is 4-2, while junior Lucy Octave is 4-5, as she has gone 3-0 at the No. 4 spot. In doubles, the duo of Lavatai and Pisareva are 5-1, playing in the bottom two doubles positions, while Octave and freshman Annaliese County are 6-2 in dual matches, and are 3-1 in both the second and third spot.

The match marks the second meeting between the Aggies and Dons, as San Francisco won the first meeting in 2012. In singles, Emily Maxfield leads San Francisco with a 9-0 mark at the No. 2 spot, while Mya Bui is 7-3 at the No. 1 spot. In doubles, the duo of Maxfield and Bui are 4-4 at the No. 1 spot.

Following the contest against San Francisco, Utah State will remain in the Golden State with matches against UC Davis on Friday, March 15, and Pacific on Sunday, March 17.