SALT LAKE CITY — One of the stars of “Captain Marvel” is Carol Danvers’ furry feline friend Goose. He features prominently in one of the posters promoting the film.

Last weekend, “Captain Marvel” fans from South Korea started editing images of their own feline friends into the “Captain Marvel” poster, according to Mashable. The results are close to purrfect.

The trend initially began with cats.

hi this is my old cat L'hopital as goose in captain marvel hehe #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/M4j0JPMNrZ — maria (@suicidalsloth) March 9, 2019

So...can I go ahead and throw my cats in with this hashtag 😂 #CaptainMarvel #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/8Atr23Lxis — JMV (@Its_JMV_Bro) March 9, 2019

This is the second most important thing I've ever done #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/o8fynwzhyM — Michael (@scottgoblue314) March 9, 2019

@ComicBook Check out hashtag #캡틴마블_우리집구스 on twitter and instagram. Marvel Korea encouraged people to upload their own Captain Marvel poster featuring their cat. pic.twitter.com/iraRne8r9s — TW / 티떱 (@TeeDDub) March 10, 2019

It has since picked up a few dogs, geese and other fan pets.

Korean users started the trend using the hashtag #캡틴마블_우리집구스 , which you can use to see the edited “Captain Marvel” posters.

“Captain Marvel” hit theaters March 8 and is in theaters everywhere.