SALT LAKE CITY — A man who borrowed his estranged wife's car and his son's toy gun to try and rob a restaurant by going through the drive-thru line left empty-handed, according to police.

But now, Cody Tawn Olsen faces a potential minimum sentence of 15 years in prison for his efforts.

Olsen, 30, of Payson, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

On March 6, Olsen went to the drive-thru window at Rancherito's, 8732 S. State in Sandy, pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at an employee and demanded money, according to charging documents.

But the employee told him she did not have any money, shut the window and called police, the charges state. She also was able to get a license plate number as the vehicle drove away, the charges state. Using witness information and surveillance video, police were able to track down the owner of the vehicle.

Olsen's wife, who told police she had recently separated from him "because she believed he was using illegal narcotics again," stated that she had let him borrow the car allegedly to go to work a few days earlier, but he hadn't returned it, according to a Salt Lake County Jail booking report.

Police later arrested Olsen in Payson. A toy gun wrapped in duct tape was found in the vehicle. When Olsen was interviewed by detectives, he "admitted to the robbery and stated he did so because of money problems regarding purchasing a trailer from family and gambling. Cody admitted to wrapping duct tape around his son's toy gun to make it look real," according to the report. "Cody admitted to deciding to rob the Rancherito's because it looked like an easy target and didn't think the employees would give him any resistance."