SALT LAKE CITY — Qantas Airlines is receiving the praise of the internet today after its sweet response to a young Australian boy asking for advice.

Alex Jacquot, 10, wrote a letter to Qantas CEO Alan Joyce asking for advice on starting his own airline. Qantas tweeted the letter Sunday night.

Our competitors don't normally ask us for advice, but when an airline leader reached out, we couldn't ignore it.

Naturally, there was only one way to respond: CEO to CEO. pic.twitter.com/JTFpzn5a6Y — Qantas (@Qantas) March 11, 2019

In the letter, Jacquot tells Joyce that he is the CEO of a new airline he’s co-founded with his best friend called “Oceania Express." He says he's started organizing things like the planes he’ll need, flight numbers, catering and even a staff, including a CFO and Head of Legal.

“I like working on my airline,” Jacquot writes. “Seeing as it is the school holidays, I have more time to work. But I don’t have anything to do (that I can think of). Do you have any ideas of what I can do? Seeing as you are the CEO of Qantas, I thought I’d ask you.”

Twitter Alex Jacquot, 10, wrote a letter to Qantas CEO Alan Joyce asking for advice on starting his own airline.

Twitter Alex Jacquot, 10, wrote a letter to Qantas CEO Alan Joyce asking for advice on starting his own airline.

Jacquot then asks for tips about starting his own airline and writes, “I’m thinking about, as you are, about an A350 for Sydney/Melbourne to London flights. Seeing as it is a 25-hour flight, we are having a lot of trouble thinking about sleep. Do you have any advice?”

Joyce responded to Jacquot in a sweet letter from Qantas, saying, “I had heard some rumors of another entrant in the market ... I’m not typically in the business of giving advice to my competitors. Your newly-appointed Head of Legal might have something to say about that, too.

“But I’m going to make an exception on this occasion because I too was once a young boy who was so curious about flight and all its possibilities.”

Twitter Qantas' response to Jacquot.

In the letter, Joyce advises Jacquot to put safety first and do everything he can to make travel comfortable and affordable for passengers. He also informs Jacquot that Qantas is looking at different cabin designs that give people room to stretch and exercise for those long, overnight flights.

At the end of the letter, Joyce invites Jacquot to a meeting with him as “the CEO of Australia’s newest airline” to compare notes and tour the Operations Centre at Qantas.

Response: Jacquot’s letter and Joyce’s response to it have won the hearts of social media users who are today praising the company for encouraging Jacquot’s dreams.

This is a great response from Qantas CEO Alan Joyce to a kid who wants to run his own airline. Judging by the boy’s letter, I suspect we’ll be hearing his name more often in another decade or two. (Ha, I was writing to boy bands at that age!) #qantas #dreambig https://t.co/sZfxnDptKA — Fiona Willan (@Fi_Willan) March 10, 2019

As a former Qantas employee, I could not be more proud than I am right now to be affiliated with a company (that I will always feel part of). Well done, Alan. — ⚓Heather Forrester⚓ (@itsme_heather) March 11, 2019

This is so beautiful and heartwarming. Thank you 🙏 to @Qantas CEO for taking the time and reply to the young man and treat him with respect. We all are fulfilling our childhood dreams in what we do for a living. — Busiswa G. (@g_busiswa) March 11, 2019

Killing me with cuteness - this is just adorable. — Samantha X® (@SamanthaX_real) March 11, 2019

There has been no word yet on how the meeting between the two CEOs unfolded.