SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will change bus schedules on Sunday, April 7. According to the agency, most schedules are being changed to improve reliability.

In Salt Lake County, routes 3, 21, 45, 217, 248, 470, 509 and 902 will be affected. Weekday service on the S Line will also increase to every 15 minutes.

Routes 470, 626, 627, 628, 640, 667 in Davis County will see schedule changes, as will routes 603, 626, 630, 640 and 645 in Weber County.

In Box Elder County, route 603 will have a new schedule, and route 803X on the Utah Valley Express in Utah County will see schedule shifts.

Seasonal routes in Salt Lake and Summit counties will end on Saturday, April 6, and ski service in Summit County will end on either Saturday, March 30, or Sunday, March 31.

To see the schedule changes, log on to UTA’s website at rideuta.com.