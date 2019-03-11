SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is conducting a public outreach effort to help determine the appropriate balance between bus ridership and coverage.

According to the agency, both goals are both important, but they lead in opposite directions. So UTA is asking the members of the community to take a survey to help prioritize issues such as reducing traffic congestion; improving air quality; stimulating development in urban centers; providing an affordable transportation alternative to driving; getting people to jobs and school; providing service to everyone who pays for transit; and connecting people to social services.

To learn more about the outreach effort, or to take the survey, log on to rideutah.com.