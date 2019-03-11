SALT LAKE CITY — A whole new trailer for Disney’s “Aladdin” is on its way.
What happened: "Good Morning America" tweeted Monday that the first full-length trailer for Disney’s live-action "Aladdin" movie will premiere Tuesday morning on "GMA."
We’ve already seen two teasers for the film. In October, fans got their first look at Mena Massoud’s Aladdin entering the Cave of Wonders. Then a second teaserfor the film dropped during the Grammys in February, showing off Will Smith in full Genie blue.
Will Smith’s Genie: Smith’s version of the iconic Aladdin genie in the second teaser got major meme treatment on social media by fans who felt Smith’s blue look was a bit much.
The new trailer for the film will likely show more of Genie in action with Aladdin, Jasmine and Jafar.
Good Morning America will air at 7 a.m. EST Tuesday.
“Aladdin” hits theaters on May 24.