SALT LAKE CITY — A whole new trailer for Disney’s “Aladdin” is on its way.

What happened: "Good Morning America" tweeted Monday that the first full-length trailer for Disney’s live-action "Aladdin" movie will premiere Tuesday morning on "GMA."

We’ve already seen two teasers for the film. In October, fans got their first look at Mena Massoud’s Aladdin entering the Cave of Wonders. Then a second teaserfor the film dropped during the Grammys in February, showing off Will Smith in full Genie blue.

Will Smith’s Genie: Smith’s version of the iconic Aladdin genie in the second teaser got major meme treatment on social media by fans who felt Smith’s blue look was a bit much.

Idk why everyone is hating. I think the new Will Smith genie looks great. pic.twitter.com/9sKi6BPTqP — ASHMØNSTER (@ashm0nsterTV) February 11, 2019

the bar I’m in had the most VISCERAL reaction of horror to Will Smith in the Aladdin trailer I’m screaming — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 11, 2019

Will Smith as the genie looks like what one of those kids from the 90’s Fruit Gushers commercials would look like if they never found a cure for their fruit curse. — Jhonen Vasquez (@JhonenV) February 11, 2019

It turns out that Will Smith’s #Aladdin Genie will haunt my nightmares — Rebecca Iannucci (@rebeccaiannucci) February 11, 2019

The new trailer for the film will likely show more of Genie in action with Aladdin, Jasmine and Jafar.

Good Morning America will air at 7 a.m. EST Tuesday.

“Aladdin” hits theaters on May 24.