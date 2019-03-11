SALT LAKE CITY — Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling nearly 2,900 pounds of Chef Boyardee chicken and rice products shipped to Florida, Kentucky and New York this week after a misbranding issue and undeclared allergens.

According to a press release by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services Saturday, the recall was issued after customers complained that bowls of microwaveable beef ravioli were mislabeled as “chicken with rice & vegetables.”

The USDA reported that Conagra is recalling 7.5 oz. canned microwaveable bowls of “Chef Boyardee rice with chicken & vegetables” that have the code of 210090151050045L and a "best by" date of July 8, 2020, on the bottom.

Products subject to recall have “EST. 794” written on the bottom of the bowl.

According to the USDA, there have been no reports yet of adverse effects or illnesses resulting from mislabeling, but consumers are advised to throw away or return their products, as they may cause allergic reactions for individuals who are not aware that there has been a mixup.

Consumers with questions should contact Danielle Richardson, Conagra’s quality manager, at 1-800-921-7404.

For more information from the USDA, click here.