A pair of Utes earned Pac-12 men's basketball honors Monday, as senior Sedrick Barefield was named All-Pac-12 first team and forward Timmy Allen joined the five-member All-Freshman team.

Barefield is averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range heading into this week's Pac-12 Tournament. He also has 115 assists and 29 steals to go with a 2.1 rebounds-per-game average.

Barefield is the fifth Utah player in the past six years to earn All-Pac-12 first-team honors, including Delon Wright (2014, 2015), Jacob Poeltl (2016), Kyle Kuzma (2017) and Justin Bibbins (2018).

Allen is the first Utah player to make the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. He's averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field to go with 25 steals on the year.

Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle earned his second All-Pac-12 first team citation. Joining Barefield and Tinkle on the 10-man All-Pac-12 first team are Colorado guard/forward Tyler Bey, USC Bennie Boatwright, Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham, Washington State forward Robert Franks, Washington guard Jaylen Nowell, Stanford forward KZ Okpala, Washington guard Matisse Thybulle and Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV.

The five players on the All-Pac-12 second team include Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort, UCLA guard Jaylen Hands, Arizona State guard Remy Martin, Oregon State guard Stephen Thompson Jr. and UCLA guard Kris Wilkes. Washington forward Noah Dickerson, Oregon forward Louis King, USC forward Nick Rakocevic and Stanford forward Josh Sharma earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

Joining Allen on the All-Freshman team were UCLA center Moses Brown, Arizona State's Dort, Washington State forward CJ Elleby and Oregon's King.

The Pac-12 will announce individual award winners during an hour-long special on the Pac-12 Network at 6 p.m. MT. The awards announced will include Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Scholar-Athlete of the Year and John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

The Pac-12 men's basketball tournament starts Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The No. 3 seeded Utes will play the winner of No. 6 Oregon and No. 11 Washington State on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. MT in the quarterfinals.