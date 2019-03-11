SALT LAKE CITY — Despite working over the weekend, there was no resolution Monday morning between House and Senate Republican leaders over a House plan to withhold $400 million in spending until tax reform is approved in special session.

"We're moving forward with the budget," Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, said, despite Friday's decision by House Republicans to set aside a share of the $1.1 billion surplus and fund only "must-haves" in the budget.

Vickers said the Senate GOP is "still talking" with the House about that plan. Senate Republicans held a caucus meeting at 7 a.m., the same time the Executive Appropriations Committee had been scheduled to make key budget decisions.

That committee meeting, like one set for Friday, was canceled, although another has been scheduled for 7 a.m. Tuesday. The 45-day legislative session ends at midnight Thursday.

House Republican leaders met Monday morning for more than an hour. Afterward, House Majority Leader Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, had no comment when asked if the House was standing by its plan.

Both House and Senate Republicans have caucus meetings scheduled midday.

"We're trying to avoid turmoil. Obviously, there's a discussion going on about what the right approach is," Vickers said. "The House, hey, they're pretty traumatized. You have to admit that their House members went through a lot of severe pressure."

Last Thursday, GOP legislative leaders and Gov. Gary Herbert pulled the plug on a House bill that would have expanded the state's sales tax rate to include a wide variety of services while lowering both the sales and income tax rates.

HB441, which did not surface until late in the session, had passed a House committee but was generating increased opposition from businesses as well as groups across the political spectrum.

The legislation, intended to address the state's shrinking sales tax base, is expected to now be considered in a special session this summer, likely before the new budget year begins July 1.

On Friday, House Republicans agreed to back the plan from House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, to set aside a portion of the budget surplus until tax reform is passed.

The move caught the Senate off guard.

"We're still working on that," Vickers said, even as several senators also "are working diligently" to come up with a list of what bills should be funded, a task usually finished the Friday before the last week of the session.