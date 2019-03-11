SALT LAKE CITY — He was supposed to be delivering parcels to homes.

Instead, the U.S. Postal Service says a man who worked for a delivery service in Utah was taking packages to the back of his car.

Now investigators believe Hector Armando Cortes, 34, could be responsible for stealing more than 400 parcels throughout Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Cortes, who worked for OnTrac shipping company, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of felony mail theft, culminating an extensive investigation by the U.S. postal inspector and West Valley police. Investigators say that between July and Thursday when he was arrested, "at least 450 (parcels) have been reported missing and/or stolen from contract routes Cortes has with the U.S. Postal Service and his contractor OnTrac Logistics.

"The loss value to OnTrac Logistics has been reported to exceed $80,000," according to a police affidavit.

As the seven-month investigation into the missing parcels progressed, detectives began monitoring Cortes. On Jan. 30, "Hector Cortes was observed transferring boxes with unknown contents from a work vehicle, to a personal vehicle," according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

He then drove those parcels to a home in West Valley City near 4400 South and 4200 West, the warrant states.

The detective who wrote the warrant "believes that Hector Cortes is utilizing his personal vehicles to transport stolen items from his place of work to unknown locations or individuals. (The investigator) believes that Hector is involved in the theft and distribution or sales of these items for personal and/or financial gain," the warrant says.

In Lehi alone, "approximately 450 parcels have been reported as missing and/or stolen. (The investigator) advises that these missing and/or stolen parcels were from the contracted route assigned to Hector Cortes," according to the warrant.

The police affidavit also notes that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were contacted and that "an ICE agent will proceed with deportation efforts as a result of the felony investigation."