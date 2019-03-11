HIGHLAND — Blue Lemon, the local, fast-casual, gourmet restaurant chain, celebrated 10 years in business by donating 10 percent of the sales made on its Feb. 25 birthday to the nonprofit Five.12.

Food vendor Nicholas and Co. matched that donation and together the two local businesses were able to use the food supplier’s buying power to purchase 8,000 much-needed food items to help Five.12 fill Utah County schoolchildren’s backpacks to stave off hunger on the weekends.

The Five.12 Foundation received a donation of 1,600 granola bars, 1,600 Nutri-Grain bars, 1,600 individual boxes of Frosted Mini Wheats, 1,600 Snack Pack Puddings and 1,600 Ready-to-Serve Chicken Noodle Soups from the two companies.

Blue Lemon operates restaurants in Highland, Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights, Sandy and Farmington.