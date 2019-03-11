MURRAY — A Riverton man with a history of shoplifting and drug-related crimes was shot and killed by a Murray homeowner Sunday after police say he broke into his house.

On Monday, Murray police identified the deceased man as Andrew Wayne Miller, 32.

Investigators say about about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Miller used a rock to break a sliding glass door connecting a carport and a house at 440 E. 5900 South. Shortly after entering the house, there was a confrontation with the homeowner, who shot Miller, said Murray police detective Kenny Bass.

Miller died a short time later at a local hospital. The homeowner, whose name was not released, was taken to police headquarters to be questioned and was later allowed to return home. Bass said the homeowner was cooperative with police. Once the investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office to determine whether any criminal charges should be filed.

The homeowner told detectives he did not know the intruder, Bass said. Why Miller broke into the man's house was still under investigation Monday. It was also not immediately known if Miller was armed.

Miller has a lengthy criminal record consisting mainly of drug and drug paraphernalia possession, and retail theft, especially from Home Depot stores, according to court records.