SALT LAKE CITY — The upcoming “Cruella” movie may soon have its villain, and spoiler alert: it isn't Cruella.

What happened: Disney has reportedly been eyeing Nicole Kidman to play an antagonist in the upcoming “Cruella” reboot starring Emma Stone, according to a report by That Hashtag Show podcast.

According to That Hashtag Show, Disney is interested in Kidman for the role of “baroness,” a role that’s being described as playing a pivotal role in Cruella’s rise as a Disney villain.

Disney is also looking at Emma Thompson, Charlize Theron, Julianne Moore and Demi Moore for the role, according to ComicBook.com.

What else we know: The “Cruella” film will be directed by Craig Gillespie of “I, Tonya.” The film was initially going to be directed by Alex Timbers, who declined due to scheduling conflicts.

The script for the film is currently being rewritten by “The Favourite” writer Tony McNamara, according to Comic Book.

Synopsis: The Cruella film is said to follow Estella (who eventually becomes Cruella De Vil), who lives on the streets of 1970s London with other “hoodlums.” It will also delve into the origins of her hatred for Dalmatians, according to That Hashtag Show.

As of yet, there is no scheduled release date for the film.