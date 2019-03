With just two big meets at Snow Canyon and Grand last week, it was a pretty light beginning to the high school track and field season. Listed below are the top combined performances at those two meets.

Beginning next week the Deseret News will expand its top performances list in all 34 boys and girls events to the top 15.

With meets at Emery, Westlake, Kanab, Millard and Mountain View this week, it will be a busy week across the state.

Individuals are only listed once and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state UHSAA sanctioned meets are included.

Boys top performances

100 meters

11.09 — Marcus Mckenzie, Pine View, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.43 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

11.43 — Tyler Walden, Dixie, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.45 — Sherm Jensen, Pine View, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.48 — Braden Squires, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981

200 meters

22.44 — Marcus Mckenzie, Pine View, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

22.85 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

22.92 — Sherm Jensen, Pine View, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

22.94 — Kire Goulding, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

22.98 — Braden Squires, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record was 21.12 by Delta’s Dallin Draper in 2018

400 meters

50.37 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

51.85 — Brit Dunnell, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

53.10 — Cooper Kenney, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

54.22 — Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

54.26 — Connor Poulsen, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

800 meters

1:58.21 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:59.27 — Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:01.09 — Brady Bettridge, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:03.81 — Tim Bryan, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:04.65 — Hunter Jones, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016

1,600 meters

4:27.55 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:29.51 — Easton Brandt, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:31.19 — Brady Bettridge, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:34.55 — Matthew Thatcher, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:37.91 — Julien Canales, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 4:06.22 by American Fork’s Casey Clinger in 2017

3,200 meters

9:43.54 — Easton Brandt, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:54.20 — Julien Canales, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:58.65 — Cooper Despain, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

10:01.88 — Samuel Fish, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

10:13.33 — Scottie Bushar, Pine View, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013

110 hurdles

15.32 — Spencer Carlile, Dixie, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.81 — Kire Goulding, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.81 — Kenneth Moore, Hurricane, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16.14 — Tate Denos, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16.29 — Chandler Twitchell, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000

300 hurdles

40.68 — Kire Goulding, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

41.45 — Kenneth Moore, Hurricane, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

42.31 — Jonathan Roundy, Dixie, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

43.26 — Connor Guerrero, Grand, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

43.73 — Tate Denos, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013

4x100 Relay

43.84 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45.30 — Snow Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45.39 — Dixie (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45.68 — Parowan (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

46.48 — Canyon View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 41.46 by Orem in 2015

4x400 Relay

3:37.80 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:38.65 — Cedar (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:41.13 — Dixie (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:44.33 — Grand (3/9 at Grand)

3:48.42 — Snow Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017

Sprint Medley Relay

4:07.71 — Grand (3/9 at Grand)

4:08.61 — Parowan (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:15.02 — Piute (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:18.14 — Water Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:21.92 — Canyon View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016

High jump

6’03 — Adam Bunker, Monticello, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

6’02 — Ammon Smith, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

6’00 — Ian Lambert, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5’10 — Ethan Sailors, Dixie, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5’10 — Mason Faimalo, Emery, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

19’10.50 — Carson Frame, Carbon, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

19’07.00 — Dane Durante, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

19’04.25 — Kaleb Barney, Beaver, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

19’01.00 — Ammon Smith, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

19’00.50 — Bryant Jimenez, Enterprise, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

45’06.00 — Brock Nowatzke, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45’03.00 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45’02.00 — Drew Fakahua, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

44’03.00 — Treyson Harris, Beaver, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

44’02.50 — Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004

Discus

157’05 — Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

149’00 — Peyton Williams, Desert Hills, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

146’04 — Treyson Harris, Beaver, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

144’04 — Mason Liti, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

137’09 — Nicholas Fiame, Pine View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001

Javelin

165’10.00 — Jake Nelson, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

162’09.00 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

159’07.00 — Spencer Jolley, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

152’04.75 — Cale Allred, Emery, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

145’01.00 — Daniel Horton, Parowan, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Girls top performances

100 meters

12.85 — Jordyn Nielson, Delta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

13.11 — Mia Echohawk, Desert Hills, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

13.33 — Kiki Stewart, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

13.49 — Lexi Hatch, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

13.55 — Kenya Rowley, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 11.68 by Herriman’s Kaysha Love in 2014

200 meters

25.92 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

26.41 — Larissa Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

26.69 — Adi Nielson, Delta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

27.04 — Rachel Myers, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

27.64 — Kennedy Peck, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017

400 meters

57.16 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

57.88 — Larissa Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

58.79 — Adi Nielson, Delta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

58.85 — Aubree Cheney, Stansbury, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:01.14 — Rachel Myers, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018

800 meters

2:22.35 — Trinity Schimbeck, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:22.59 — Kaysie Klemic, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:23.77 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:26.99 — Caila Odekirk, Hurricane, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:28.44 — Taylia Norris, Panguitch, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013

1,600 meters

5:00.51 — Alli Baker, Pine View, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:14.29 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:23.12 — Chloe Kockler, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:23.30 — Ruy Ludlow, Dixie, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:24.48 — Gwen Sepp, Dixie, So (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

3,200 meters

11:28.11 — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11:30.90 — Jessica Hill, Pine View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11:31.21 — Gwen Sepp, Dixie, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11:32.95 — Malayna Steffensen, Canyon View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11:34.53 — Rylee Holt, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

100 hurdles

15.40 — Darcy Jackson, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.54 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.67 — Jenna Welch, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16.34 — Hannah Stuart, Desert Hills, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16.64 — Mylee Moon, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983

300 hurdles

46.02 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

46.66 — Jenna Welch, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

46.88 — Mylee Moon, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

49.76 — Makenzie Woolley, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.53 — Abby Finlinson, Dixie, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013

4x100 Relay

50.54 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

53.57 — Parowan (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

53.72 — Dixie (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

54.13 — Cedar (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

54.47 — Carbon (3/9 at Grand)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014

4x400 Relay

4:13.61 — Canyon View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:14.93 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:16.57 — Cedar (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:27.05 — Pine View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:37.06 — Carbon (3/9 at Grand)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005

Sprint Medley Relay

4:32.77 — Hurricane (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:33.50 — Pine View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:57.62 — Canyon View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:58.30 — Grand (3/9 at Grand)

5:04.21 — Carbon (3/9 at Grand)

Note: State record is 3:50.92 by Spanish Fork in 2008

High jump

5’00 — SaRiya Sims, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4’10 — Alexis Martin, Hurricane, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4’10 — Sara Kovac, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4’10 — Emma Christensen, Carbon, So. (3/9 at Grand)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981

Long jump

15’07.00 — Rachel Gardner, Enterprise, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15’01.50 — Kaitlyn Hemond, Beaver, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

14’09.00 — Megan Swasey, Carbon, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

14’07.75 — Hannah Anderson, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

14’03.50 — Rachel Durante, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001

Shot put

36’10.50 — Veda Grtts, Grand, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

34’01.00 — Abby Monson, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

32’10.50 — Harley Migliori, Carbon, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

32’05.00 — Regina Wright, Pine View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

31’06.50 — Jodi Noyes, Carbon, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002

Discus

112’09 — Abby Monson, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

111’11 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

95’09 — Karlee Eyre, Pangiutch, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

94’07 — Jaylee Roden, Canyon View, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

94’06 — Keri Sawyer, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000

Javelin

109’02.00 — Marianna Molinar, Carbon, Jr. (3/9 at Grand)

107’09.00 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

102’00.50 — Karlee Eyre, Panguitch, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

99’10.00 — Emilee Nelson, Dixie, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

98’07.00 — Shalise Flannigan, Enterprise, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014