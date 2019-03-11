SALT LAKE CITY — Spring football is underway, and up on the hill at the University of Utah, excitement is high.

After the program captured its first Pac-12 South title, falling to Washington in the Pac-12 championship game before ending its season on a sour note, blowing a lead in its Holiday Bowl game against Northwestern.

The Utes come into 2019 with Pac-12 championship hopes — with a ton of their impact players from 2018 back, including star running back Zack Moss, who decided to return to Utah instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. All of this adds up to 2019 being perhaps the best shot Utah has had to win the Pac-12, and media outlets are starting to take notice.

Last week, Athlon Sports ranked Utah the 16th best team in the nation in its 2019 college football preview.

This week, Stadium's Brett McMurphy released his early college football top-25, and Utah cracked the top-10. McMurphy also unveiled his bowl projections for the 2019 season, and has the Utes in the Rose Bowl, playing against Ohio State.

McMurphy writes:

"Somewhere, somehow, the Buckeyes will lose one game along the way that they’re not supposed to, which will keep them out of the playoff. Instead they’ll return to the Rose Bowl, which isn’t the worst consolation prize, to face Utah. Utah? Yes, Utah. Someone has to win the Pac-12, right? I’m going with the Utes, who suffered a ton of injuries last season to quarterback Tyler Huntley, running back Zack Moss and wide receiver Britain Covey, but still managed to win the Pac-12 South. They’ll all be back to work with new/old offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, who returns to Utah after serving as the Utes’ OC from 2005-08."

Bolomboy throws down putback dunk

Former Weber State and Utah Jazz forward Joel Bolomboy is now playing for CSKA Moscow in the Euroleague. In a recent dunk, Bolomboy got the crowd out of their seats with this dunk.

Bolomboy, the 2015-2016 Big Sky player of the year, played in 12 games for the Jazz in the 2016-17 season.

BYU baseball player steals home

BYU baseball infielder Carson Matthews had a slick swipe of home.