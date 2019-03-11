REGION 7
Team standings (total pts through 1 tournament)
- Corner Canyon, 7
- Timpview, 5
- Alta, 4
- Cottonwood, 3
- Brighton, 2
- Jordan, 1
Individual standings (avg through 1 tournament)
- 78 — Savanah Romney, Corner Canyon
- 80 — Jamie Connell, Corner Canyon
- 80 — Rachel Lillywhite, Timpview
- 81 — Sunbin Seo, Timpview
- 87 — Rosie Oettie, Cottonwood
- 87 — Deanna Wilde, Cottonwood
- 88 — Whitney Dana, Alta
- 88 — Kyla Hoster, Brighton
- 89 — Dani Gibson, Alta
- 89 — Kailani Hanamaiki, Timpview
- 90 — Lori Hwang, Alta
- 91 — Madison McQuivey, Brighton
Most recent Tournament
March 6
At Riverbend Golf Course
REGION 14
Team standings
- 406 — Carbon
- 414 — Providence Hall
- 516 — Union
- 525 — Juab
- 91 — Brooklyn Armstong, Providence Hall
- 91 — Brooklyn Armstong, Providence Hall
- 92 — Morgan McDougal, Providence Hall
- 92 — Jordan Bianco, Carbon
- 102 — Sam King, Carbon
- 103 — Aubrey Fausett, Carbon
- 104 — Shayla Patton, Delta
- 109 — Brinley Henrie, Delta
- 109 — Kirsten Etzel, Carbon
- 110 — Ashlynn Riding, Union
- 114 — McKayla Bennion, Providence Hall
Most recent tournament
March 6
At Sleepy Ridge Golf Course
