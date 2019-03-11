Eventimages21 - stock.adobe.com

REGION 7

Team standings (total pts through 1 tournament)

  • Corner Canyon, 7
  • Timpview, 5
  • Alta, 4
  • Cottonwood, 3
  • Brighton, 2
  • Jordan, 1

Individual standings (avg through 1 tournament)

  • 78 — Savanah Romney, Corner Canyon
  • 80 — Jamie Connell, Corner Canyon
  • 80 — Rachel Lillywhite, Timpview
  • 81 — Sunbin Seo, Timpview
  • 87 — Rosie Oettie, Cottonwood
  • 87 — Deanna Wilde, Cottonwood
  • 88 — Whitney Dana, Alta
  • 88 — Kyla Hoster, Brighton
  • 89 — Dani Gibson, Alta
  • 89 — Kailani Hanamaiki, Timpview
  • 90 — Lori Hwang, Alta
  • 91 — Madison McQuivey, Brighton

Most recent Tournament

March 6

At Riverbend Golf Course

  • 78 — Savanah Romney, Corner Canyon
  • 80 — Jamie Connell, Corner Canyon
  • 80 — Rachel Lillywhite, Timpview
  • 81 — Sunbin Seo, Timpview
  • 87 — Rosie Oettie, Cottonwood
  • 87 — Deanna Wilde, Cottonwood
  • 88 — Whitney Dana, Alta
  • 88 — Kyla Hoster, Brighton
  • 89 — Dani Gibson, Alta
  • 89 — Kailani Hanamaiki, Timpview
  • 90 — Lori Hwang, Alta
  • 91 — Madison McQuivey, Brighton

REGION 14

Team standings

  • 406 — Carbon
  • 414 — Providence Hall
  • 516 — Union
  • 525 — Juab

Individual standings (through 1 tournament)

Comment on this story
  • 91 — Brooklyn Armstong, Providence Hall
  • 92 — Morgan McDougal, Providence Hall
  • 92 — Jordan Bianco, Carbon
  • 102 — Sam King, Carbon
  • 103 — Aubrey Fausett, Carbon
  • 104 — Shayla Patton, Delta
  • 109 — Brinley Henrie, Delta
  • 109 — Kirsten Etzel, Carbon
  • 110 — Ashlynn Riding, Union
  • 114 — McKayla Bennion, Providence Hall

Most recent tournament

March 6

At Sleepy Ridge Golf Course

  • 91 — Brooklyn Armstong, Providence Hall
  • 92 — Morgan McDougal, Providence Hall
  • 92 — Jordan Bianco, Carbon
  • 102 — Sam King, Carbon
  • 103 — Aubrey Fausett, Carbon
  • 104 — Shayla Patton, Delta
  • 109 — Brinley Henrie, Delta
  • 109 — Kirsten Etzel, Carbon
  • 110 — Ashlynn Riding, Union
  • 114 — McKayla Bennion, Providence Hall
James Edward
James Edward James is the prep editor and Real Salt Lake beat writer.
Add a comment