SALT LAKE CITY — Katy Perry said she spotted “the next Kelly Clarkson” on Sunday night’s episode of “American Idol.”

“American Idol” hosted its latest episode for season 17 on Sunday, March 10, and it included more auditions for competitors. One of those was Madison VanDenburg, who sang her version of “Speechless” by Dan + Shay.

Watch the performance below:

Perry said she had goosebumps from the performance.

She called Vandenburg, who is 16, “the next Kelly Clarkson.”

“I think you’re as good as Kelly Clarkson,” she said. “You could be the next Kelly Clarkson.”

Vandenburg won a pass to the next round to "American Idol."

Context: Clarkson won the first season of “American Idol” at 20 years old. She went on to have massive, worldwide success after the show.