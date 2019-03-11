SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers” directors Joe and Anthony Russo have an announcement — “Avengers: Endgame” is ready for theaters.

The brothers tweeted out an image of the “editorial sundae bar” and said that the “picture is locked.”

The tweet indicates that the Russos have finished editing their cut of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Last day of editorial Sundae Bar. Picture is locked... pic.twitter.com/IzC1txDrii — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 8, 2019

Flashback: Back in February, rumors suggested that “Avengers: Endgame” could be nearly three hours, according to the Deseret News. Marvel Studios is reportedly considering adding an intermission to the film in order to break it up.

The Russo brothers told Collider that the film’s emotional heart could increase its length.

“When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters,” they said, “it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours' worth of real estate.”

“Endgame” hits theaters on April 26.