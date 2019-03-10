SALT LAKE CITY — “Captain Marvel” referenced two of the earliest films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with one of its major plot points.

In the film, we hear about Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S., which is directed by Dr. Wendy Lawson (Annette Bening), who was using the Tesseract device to understand and develop a light speed drive for space travel.

It turns out, we’ve heard about Project Pegasus before.

See, the project receives its first mention in “Iron Man 2,” along with a few others like Project G.O.L.I.A.T.H. and E.X.O.D.U.S.

We learn more about P.E.G.A.S.U.S. in “The Avengers” when Nick Fury responds to a crisis in the Mojave Desert. There are some hints there that the project is being completed by NASA, S.H.I.E.L.D. and P.E.G.A.S.U.S. to weaponize the energy of the Tesseract, according to ComicBook.com.

“Captain Marvel” adds another layer as it shows the Air Force working with S.H.I.E.L.D. for Pegasus through Lawson.

Project Pegasus stands for "Potential Energy Group/Alternate Sources/United States” in the comics. The project was essentially just a lab in New York, according to Bustle.