MURRAY — A man who police say entered a Murray home uninvited was shot and killed Sunday night.

About 6:50 p.m., a man entered a house at 440 E. 5900 South, said Murray police detective Kenny Bass. The man was not invited and the homeowner told police he did not know the man, Bass said. It was not immediately known how the man got into the house.

Inside, the intruder was shot by the homeowner, the only person in the house at the time, who then called 911, Bass said. The victim died from his injuries at a local hospital. What prompted the homeowner to shoot was still being investigated Sunday.

Bass described the homeowner as being cooperative with police. He was being interviewed by detectives Sunday evening but no one had been arrested.

Additional details were not immediately available. This story will be updated as more information is relapsed.