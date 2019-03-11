ALAMOSA, Colo. – Dixie State outfielder Brody Clifford set a school record with four home runs and tied another with nine RBI to highlight a record-breaking Sunday afternoon as the Trailblazers completed a four-game weekend sweep of Adams State with a 28-9 victory at the ASU Baseball Field.

Clifford set the tone for the day on the game’s second pitch as he sent an 0-1 Dalton Carleo offering over the wall in right-center. Lane Pritchard then doubled ahead of a Jake Engel walk and a Cade Spurlin RBI single, which brought up Tyson Fisher, who clubbed a three-run shot over the left-center field fence to stake the Blazers to a 5-0 lead before the first out was recorded.

ASU (3-15, 0-4 RMAC) answered with a pair of runs in its first offensive frame, but Dixie State countered with four more runs in the second to race out to a commanding 9-2 advantage. Then after adding another run the third, the Trailblazers erupted for eight runs in the fourth to extend to an 18-2 lead.

Alec Flemetakis was plunked by a pitch to start the DSU fourth, which was followed by a Bryce Feist single and a groundout to bring up Clifford, who drilled the first pitch he saw in the at-bat over the left field wall for a three-run homer. DSU (14-4, 4-0 RMAC) tacked on five more runs in the frame on RBI extra-base hits from Engel and Fisher, a Tyler Hollow run-scoring flyout, and a Feist two-run double.

The Grizzlies did not go away quietly as ASU counter-punched with six runs of its own in the home fourth to cut the deficit to 18-8.

However, whatever momentum Adams State created in its half of the fourth was quickly dashed in DSU’s next at bat as the Trailblazers stormed back with nine runs in the fifth to push their lead to 27-8. Pinch-hitter Jake Brown led off the stanza with a solo home run, while Joe Raymond drove in a pair of runs with a double.

Then with the bases loaded and one out, Clifford stepped into the box and cleared the bases with his third homer of the day, which was followed one batter later by a Braxton Ipson solo shot. In all, Dixie State sent 13 batters to the plate and pounded out seven hits in the frame, including five for extra bases, three of which left the yard.

Clifford wound up a two-run homer shy of the “home run cycle,” though he did connect for his record-breaking fourth long ball of the game with a solo shot to left field to lead off the seventh inning. Overall, the senior outfielder broke or tied six individual single-game school records on the day, including stand-alone records for homers, total bases (17) and runs scored (6), and tied three more records for RBI (9), base hits (5) and at-bats (7).

In all, the Trailblazers combined to break or tie a total of 16 single-game records, including new team records for hits (28), doubles (9), home runs (7), extra-base hits (17), RBI (27), at-bats (52) and total bases (60). In addition, DSU’s 28 runs scored and its 19-run margin of victory tied the single-game records for both set, coincidentally, in another 28-9 victory nearly 10 full seasons ago at home vs. Hawai’i Hilo. Meanwhile, the 37 combined runs scored were tied for second-most in the program’s NCAA era.

Along with Clifford’s career day, Feist tied a school record with seven at-bats and went 4-of-7 overall with two doubles and two RBI, while Fisher finished 2-for-4 with a pair of extra-base hits and a career-high four RBI. Engel legged out his third triple of the game to go with a double and three RBI, and Ipson went 3-for-3 with his second homer of the series and two doubles after entering the game in the fourth inning.

Dixie State returns home for its first RMAC home series in program history next weekend as the Trailblazers play host to Colorado-Colorado Springs in a four-game set on March 15-17.