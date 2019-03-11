PUEBLO, Colo. — Dixie State softball clinched the series sweep over CSU-Pueblo on Sunday with its second consecutive doubleheader sweep at Rawlings Softball Complex.

The Trailblazers (14-5, 8-4 RMAC) overcame an early 3-0 deficit to claim an 8-5 win in game one. DSU then used a 10-run first inning in game two to run away with a 12-1 victory in five innings.

Dixie State saw a golden opportunity to take the early lead in game one, putting runners on the corners with no outs in the top of the first. However, the CSU-Pueblo defense tightened and retired the next three DSU batters.

The Thunderwolves carried their defensive momentum onto the offensive side, taking a 2-0 lead with a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the first. CSUP tacked on another run with a third solo home run in the bottom of the second to push the lead to 3-0. But the lead wouldn’t last long.

Dixie State erupted for four runs on three hits and one CSUP error in the top of the third to take a 4-3 lead. Kasey Crawford started things off with a single up the middle, then scored when Jessica Gonzalez demolished a pitch for a two-run home run to left field to cut the lead to 3-2. After Kori Gahn reached on a CSUP error, Ashley Jones gave the Trailblazers a 4-3 lead when she belted her first collegiate home run to left field.

The Trailblazers added to the lead in the top of the fourth when Gonzalez singled through the left side, scoring Kirsten Quigley from third to push the lead to 5-3.

Taylor Godfrey scored in the sixth inning when DSU grounded into a double play to extend the lead to 6-3. The Trailblazers iced the game in the top of the seventh with a Gonzalez sacrifice fly, followed by a Gahn RBI single.

CSU-Pueblo scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to push the score to the final tally of 8-5.

Godfrey finished with a team-high three hits, while Gonzalez posted the team-high mark with four RBI. Cambrie Hazel improved to 6-2 in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 12 in a complete-game win.

The Trailblazers made sure they wouldn’t need a comeback victory in game two, scoring 10 runs on six hits to take a 10-0 lead in the top of the first. DSU loaded the bases when Crawford and Godfrey singled, and Gonzalez drew a walk. Gahn picked up an RBI in the ensuing at-bat, drawing a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. Mikaela Thomson and Jones then each drew a bases-loaded walk to build a 3-0 lead.

Dani Bartholf and Meagan Anders both drove RBI singles to right field, followed by a two-run double by Crawford for her second hit of the inning. Not to be outdone, Godfrey also posted her second hit of the inning during the ensuing at-bat, crushing a three-run home run to right-center to stake DSU to the 10-0 lead.

CSU-Pueblo scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to cut the lead to 10-1.

Dixie State answered with two runs on three hits and one CSUP error in the top of the fourth to push the score to the final tally of 12-1. Gonzalez scored the first run of the frame when Emma Sweet singled, then moved to second on an error in the CSUP outfield. Thomson belted an RBI double down the right field line on the next play to wrap up the scoring.

Godfrey again led DSU at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBI and a home run. Carissa Burgess improved to 8-2 in the pitcher’s circle, striking out two and allowing three hits in three innings of work.

The Trailblazers return to Karl Brooks Field for a four-game series against UC-Colorado Springs on Saturday and Sunday.