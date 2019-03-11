LAS VEGAS — Utah State women's basketball junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy has been named Mountain West All-Conference, as announced by the conference on Sunday.

Dufficy tied the school record for most double-doubles in a single-season with 17, including 12 in conference play, which ranks first in the Mountain West and 14th in the nation. She set the program record for most consecutive double-doubles with nine straight, beginning with Long Beach State (14/10) and ending at San José State (13/13). Over that stretch, Dufficy averaged 19.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Dufficy ended the regular season averaging a double-double with 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, as well as 16.6 points and 11 rebounds in Mountain West play. Her 10.2 rebounds per game and 296 total boards rank first in the conference and 35th in the nation.

Dufficy recorded nine 20-plus point outings this season, including eight in conference play, after recording a career-high 29 points in the regular season finale against Colorado State on March 4. For the season, Dufficy shot 44.4 percent (175-of-394) from the field, 31.8 percent (27-of-85) from behind the arc and 79.4 percent (77-of-97) at the free-throw line, while shooting 45 percent (113-of-251) from the floor, 40.4 percent (21-of-52) from long range and 77.3 percent (51-of-66) at the free-throw line in conference play.

In Mountain West action, Dufficy was ranked in eight statistics, including rebounding (11 rpg, first), offensive rebounds (3.7 rpg, first), defensive rebounds (7.3 rpg, first), blocked shots (1.3 bpg, T-second), scoring (16.6 ppg, third), minutes played (34.6 mpg, fourth), free throw percentage (77.3 percent, 11th) and field goal percentage (45.0 percent, 12th). Dufficy's 11 rebounds per conference game currently ranks first in Mountain West history.

Dufficy returns to the court on Sunday, March 10, as sixth-seeded Utah State (15-14, 10-8 MW) takes on No. 11 Colorado State (8-21, 2-16 MW) in the first round of the Mountain West Championship at 8 p.m. MT, in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.