MIDVALE — A wild high-speed crash sent two men to the hospital in critical conditions Sunday.

Just before 2 p.m., a Honda Civic that witnesses told police was speeding, smashed into a Mercedes attempting to make a left turn at 8000 South, said Unified police detective Kevin Mallory. The impact from the crash caused the Honda to go airborne and roll while in the air, ejecting the driver, he said.

When the Honda landed, the front end of the vehicle caught fire.

The driver of the Honda was a 22-year-old man, Mallory said. Investigators were looking at impairment as being a possible factor in the crash, in addition to excessive speeds, he said.

The driver of the Mercedes was believed to be a man in his 80s, Mallory said.

