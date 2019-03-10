SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken to a local hospital in serious to critical condition Sunday after possibly lighting his motel room on fire, according to Salt Lake fire officials.

Just after 11 a.m., an unknown person reported that there was a man barricaded in his room at a Motel 6, 1990 W. North Temple, and was going to set his room on fire, said Salt Lake City Fire Battalion Chief Richard Boden.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the room so they made forcible entry, he said. Inside, they found an unconscous man in the bathroom. That man, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Boden said.

How the fire started was still being investigated Sunday. Boden said damage to the hotel was contained to that room, but the fire did cause significant smoke damage to that area. It was also not immediately known how long the man had been staying at the hotel.