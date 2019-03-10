SOUTH SALT LAKE — One man was killed and another critically injured in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday.

The incident marked the second fatal auto-pedestrian incident in South Salt Lake in less than 24 hours.

About 11:50 p.m., two men were crossing 3300 South near Main Street, in a crosswalk, when they were hit by a dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer, said South Salt Lake police officer Gary Keller. The men were believed to be in the middle of the crosswalk when the light for oncoming traffic turned green, he said. The SUV took off after the accident, he said.

Both men were taken to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other remained in critical condition Sunday. Names and ages of the victims were not released Sunday as investigators worked to confirm their identities. Keller said both were carrying a lot of personal items, such as pillows, blankets and towels, and may have been homeless.

Anyone with information on the Trailblazer or the crash can call police at 801-840-4000.

The fatal crash came hours after another fatal incident in almost the same location.

A man, who was reported wandering in the road and not dressed for the weather, was hit while walking in the street near 3300 South and West Temple about 5:30 a.m., Keller said. The man was first hit by an SUV, and then a Jeep, he said. Both drivers stopped and cooperated with authorities.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, died at the scene. Neither driver was believed to be impaired, Keller said.

Westbound 3300 South was closed in that area for three hours Saturday morning while crews investigated the crash.