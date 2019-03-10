Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

Harold Arceneaux scored 36 points as No. 14 seed Weber State upset third-seeded North Carolina 76-74 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels hadn’t lost a first-round NCAA game in more than 20 years.

Arceneaux followed that performance up with 31 points in an overtime loss to No. 6 seed Florida.

That turned out to be coach Ron Abegglen’s final game at Weber State. He had agreed to step down following a domestic dispute and NCAA penalties for improper recruiting.