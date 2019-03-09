OREM — Conner Toolson scored a game-high 22 points on senior night to lead Utah Valley to a 76-61 win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night at the UCCU Center. With the win, UVU improves to 23-8 on the season, which ties the UVU record for wins in a single season.

The Wolverines improve to 23-8 overall and wrap up WAC play with a 12-4 record. The 12-4 mark gives UVU sole possession of second place in the league's final standings. UVU has earned the No. 2 seed at next week's WAC Tournament in Las Vegas.

"These three seniors are incredible," said Utah Valley head coach Mark Pope. "It hasn't been easy. They each have their own story and their own challenges in getting to UVU. I think they are defined as some of the greats to have ever worn a jersey here. It was a complicated and emotional night, but we are ready to do some real damage in Vegas and play some really good basketball."

Leading by just one point, 10-9, at the 13:20 mark of the first half, Utah Valley went on a 10-4 run over a five-minute span to jump out to a 20-13 advantage with eight minutes remaining in the half. CSUB outscored UVU by just two points, 14-12, over the final 7:38 as the Wolverines held on to a 32-27 advantage at the half.

The Wolverines outscored CSUB 7-2 over the first two minutes of the second half to take a 39-31 lead. UVU held on to the eight-point lead, 49-41, with 12:45 remaining and then used a 7-2 run to up its lead to 13 points, 56-43, with 10:48 to play. Back-to-back threes from Jake Toolson and and five points from Conner Toolson extended UVU's lead to 19 points, 67-48, with seven minutes to play.

Conner Toolson scored his 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including a 4-of-8 clip from long range. He also dished out three assists and pulled down a pair of rebounds.

Jake Toolson and Ben Nakwaasah also scored in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Toolson scored his 13 points on a 4-of-8 clip from the field, including a pair of threes. He also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out five assists. Nakwaasah knocked down four shots from the field for his 11 points. The senior guard also dished out five assists with one steal.

Utah Valley now preps for the postseason as the Wolverines travel to Las Vegas to play in the WAC Tournament, March 14-16, at Orleans Arena. UVU takes the No. 2 seed into the tournament and will face No. 7 Kansas City on Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. MT in the first round. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and on ESPN 960 AM radio.