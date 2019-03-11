PUEBLO, Colo. — Dixie State softball opened its four-game series at CSU-Pueblo in style on Saturday, cruising to a doubleheader sweep over the Thunderwolves at Rawlings Softball Complex.

The Trailblazers (12-5, 6-4 RMAC) broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the top of the seventh to grab the game one victory, then cruised to an 8-0 triumph in game two to seal the doubleheader sweep.

Neither team managed to get much going early on in game one, as the teams combined for just three hits through the first six innings. CSU-Pueblo threatened to open the scoring in the bottom of the third, getting baserunners to second and third with just one out. However, Cambrie Hazel struck out the next batter and forced a groundout to third base to end the inning.

Dixie State saw a golden opportunity to take the lead in the top of the sixth, placing runners on second and third with two outs. But, like the Thunderwolves in the third inning, the DSU half of the sixth ended on the ensuing at-bat with a groundout to third.

The Trailblazers finally broke the scoreless tie in the top of the seventh, erupting for five runs on four hits and one CSUP error. DSU did all of its damage with two outs, as Mikaela Thomson opened the scoring with an RBI single to right field. Thomson advanced to second on a throw to the plate, then scored when Jessica Gonzalez singled through the left side. After Kori Gahn drew a walk, Riley Tyteca singled through the left side to load the bases. Taylor Godfrey promptly cleared the bases on the ensuing at-bat with a three-RBI double to left-center to push the score to the final tally of 5-0.

Gonzalez posted the only multi-hit performance of the game with two hits and an RBI, while Godfrey logged a team-high three RBI. Hazel (5-2) notched her fifth win of the season, tossing a complete-game gem with a season-high 13 strikeouts.

The Trailblazers didn’t wait to open the scoring in game two, plating two runs on two hits in the top of the second. After Tyteca drew a walk and Thomson singled to center field, Kaitlyn Delange ripped a two-RBI double down the right field line to stake DSU to an early 2-0 advantage.

Dixie State picked up where it left off in the top of the third, scoring five runs on five hits to extend the lead to 7-0. Godfrey started things off with a solo home run to left field. Gonzalez then drew a walk, setting up a two-run blast by Gahn. Later in the frame, Dani Bartholf belted an RBI double to left-center, and Thomson scored the final run of the inning when Delange singled up the middle.

DSU wrapped up the scoring in the top of the seventh when Thomson drove a sacrifice fly to center field to push the score to the final tally of 8-0.

Thomson led the charge at the plate in game two, going 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, while Delange finished with a team-high three RBI. Carissa Burgess improved to 7-2 in the pitcher’s circle, tossing a one-hit, complete-game shutout with five strikeouts.

The Trailblazers and Thunderwolves will wrap up their four-game series with another doubleheader on Sunday at 11 a.m.