OGDEN — Weber State women's basketball ended the regular season on high note by taking down Eastern Washington 70-66 Saturday afternoon.

"We did a great job finishing plays today," head coach Velaida Harris said. "We fought hard in both games this weekend. We actually played a little better overall on Thursday, but the difference today was that we made big shots in the fourth quarter. We put up 30 points and played through Jaiamoni (Welch-Coleman) being double-teamed the entire second half.

"We had four players in double figures, but we also had every player grabbing boards," Harris added. "It was a fun win and I'm happy for my team."

The Wildcats started the game with an 11-6 lead early in the first quarter and maintained that lead going into the second quarter. With three minutes to go in the first half, Eastern Washington tied up the game at 25-25. Just one minute later, EWU drained a 3-pointer to take the lead from the Wildcats for the first time in the game. By the end of the first half, WSU trailed 31-30.

WSU trailed by five points going into the final quarter of play. To start off the fourth quarter, the Wildcats went on an 8-2 to run to take a 48-47 lead. WSU took that one-point lead and changed it to a seven-point lead.

With two minutes remaining, EWU hit a 3-pointer to trail by two. However, Kori Pentzer answered with a 3-pointer for WSU. The Eagles had a turnover and Kayla Watkins scored another two points in the paint. WSU now had a seven-point lead going into the final minute.

Eastern Washington didn't give up easily as they brought the score within two points not once but twice in the final minute. Emily Drake's precision free-throw shooting gave WSU the edge the Wildcats needed to give them the final 70-66 victory.

Drake led WSU with 20 points, going 5-12 from the field including three made 3-pointers and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Three other Wildcats finished in double figures. Watkins had a double-double on the day with 17 points and the game high in rebounds with 11. Shianne Johnson dropped 16 points and Welch-Coleman had 10.

WSU shot 46 percent from the field, 38 percent from three and 70 percent from the free-throw line. EWU shot 40 percent from the field, 38 percent from three and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Weber State finished out the regular season with a 6-24 overall record and a 3-17 record in Big Sky play. The Wildcats are heading to Boise, Idaho next for the Big Sky Championships.

The Wildcats will turn around and face Eastern Washington in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament on Monday, March 11 at 8 p.m. MDT.