1 of 17
View 17 Items
Silas Walker, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (20) passes the ball in midair while defend by UCLA Bruins guard Chris Smith (5) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY — On Utah's Senior Night, it was two of the Utes' final-year players — Sedrick Barefield and Parker Van Dyke — that led the way to a 92-81 victory over UCLA on Saturday at the Huntsman Center.

With the win, the Utes clinched the No. 3 seed in next week's Pac-12 Tournament, giving them a bye into the quarterfinals.

Comment on this story

Utah (17-13, 11-7 Pac-12) built a 20-point halftime lead by hitting 11 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes. The Bruins (16-15, 9-9 Pac-12) slowly cut into that lead in the second half, trimming the Utes' advantage to nine points with just under three minutes to play.

A Parker Van Dyke 3-pointer, though, gave the Utes an 88-76 lead, then Sedrick Barefield hit another 3 to make it a 15-point game to put the contest away. Barefield's 3 was the 17th of the game for Utah, tying the school record.

Barefield led the Utes with 29 points on 11 of 22 shooting, including five 3-pointers. Van Dyke added 12 points, all on four 3s, while Timmy Allen put up 17 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Come back for more on this story.

Deseret News
Add a comment