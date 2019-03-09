SALT LAKE CITY — On Utah's Senior Night, it was two of the Utes' final-year players — Sedrick Barefield and Parker Van Dyke — that led the way to a 92-81 victory over UCLA on Saturday at the Huntsman Center.

With the win, the Utes clinched the No. 3 seed in next week's Pac-12 Tournament, giving them a bye into the quarterfinals.

Utah (17-13, 11-7 Pac-12) built a 20-point halftime lead by hitting 11 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes. The Bruins (16-15, 9-9 Pac-12) slowly cut into that lead in the second half, trimming the Utes' advantage to nine points with just under three minutes to play.

A Parker Van Dyke 3-pointer, though, gave the Utes an 88-76 lead, then Sedrick Barefield hit another 3 to make it a 15-point game to put the contest away. Barefield's 3 was the 17th of the game for Utah, tying the school record.

Barefield led the Utes with 29 points on 11 of 22 shooting, including five 3-pointers. Van Dyke added 12 points, all on four 3s, while Timmy Allen put up 17 points, four rebounds and three assists.

