VERNAL — A woman is dead after an apartment fire in Uintah County.

Officials said tenants of an apartment complex located at 355 E. 100 North in Vernal reported the smell of smoke and ammonia coming from a unit Friday night around 10 p.m. Emergency crews responded and arrived to find heavy smoke at the top of stairs in the building.

The body of a 35-year-old woman was found on the second floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released.

No one else was found in the apartment. The fire was contained to one unit. No one else was injured or displaced.

The Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze. Officials estimated the structural damage at approximately $40,000.