LOGAN — Sixth-seeded Utah State women's basketball (15-14, 10-8 Mountain West) will take on 11th-seeded Colorado State (8-21, 2-16 MW) in the first round of the Mountain West Championship on Sunday, March 10, at 8 p.m. MT in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Utah State trails Colorado State in the all-time series, 12-18, but swept the teams' two meetings in the regular season. This season, the Rams are averaging 54.6 points per game, while shooting 38.3 percent (581-of-1,517) from the field, 29.8 percent (162-of-543) from behind the arc and 75.9 percent (258-of-320) at the free-throw line. Two CSU players are averaging double figures in sophomore guard Lore Devos with 13.6 points per game and junior guard Mollie Mounsey with 10.7 points per game. Devos also leads the team on the glass, averaging 5.2 rebounds per game. Redshirt sophomore guard Grace Colaivalu leads in assists with 4.5 helpers per contest.

Defensively, opponents are averaging 60.9 points per game against the Rams, while shooting 36.8 percent (637-of-1,733) from the floor, 33.1 percent (236-of-713) from long range and 74.2 percent (256-of-345) at the free-throw line. Redshirt senior forward Tatum Neubert leads the team in blocks with 1.1 swats per game, while redshirt senior guard/forward Myanne Hamm leads in steals with 1.7 thefts per game.

Utah State averaged 62.5 points per game in the regular season, shooting 40.7 percent (696-of-1,711) from the field, 31 percent (153-of-493) from behind the arc and 70 percent (268-of-383) at the free-throw line. Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy leads the Aggies with a double-double average of 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, while junior guard Eliza West leads USU with 5.6 assists per game. West needs just two more assists to tie the USU all-time assists record of 436 career helpers.

Defensively, opponents average 59.9 points per game against the Aggies, while shooting 38.4 percent (612-of-1,592) from the floor, 31.2 percent (163-of-522) from behind the 3-point line and 72.4 percent (349-of-482) at the charity stripe. Dufficy leads the team in steals with 1.6 per game, while senior center Deja Mason leads in blocks with 1.3 per game.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Mountain West Network will provide comprehensive coverage of the Mountain West Basketball Championships, which will be held March 10-16 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The first three rounds of the women's tournament will be broadcast by Stadium through the MWN. In addition, postgame press conferences from all tournament games will be available live through a variety of network and social platforms. Fans can watch all of the live MWN broadcasts for free, whether live or on-demand, on the Mountain West Network at TheMW.com. These broadcasts will also be available on each institution's official athletics website and WatchStadium.com. Live stats and social media updates of each game will also be provided, while the Utah State games will continue to be broadcast on Aggie Radio with Jaden Johnson on the call. Links to each option will be available to Aggie fans prior to each game.