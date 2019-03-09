SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster women's lacrosse lost its home opener to the Rockhurst Hawks (4-4, 1-0 RMAC), 15-6. The Griffins are now 0-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

The Griffins kept it close for most of the first half. Westminster took its first lead of the game after giving up the first goal of the game. Lauren Shoughro scored unassisted to tie the game. Less than one minute later, Audree Erekson beat the goalie for the lead, 2-1.

The scoring continued with five more goals scored over the next 13 minutes. Rockhurst tied the game two times but each time the Griffins answered with a goal to regain the lead. The Hawks scored four goals in the final 10 minutes for a three-point halftime lead, 7-4.

Westminster struggled to find any momentum in the second half. Rockhurst outscored the Griffins 8-2. Shoughro and Phebe Walker scored the Griffins' only second-half goals.

Shoughro scored two goals for two points. Eden Freiberg also recorded two points with a goal and an assist.

Goalie Mikala Anderson stayed busy between the pipes. She made 10 saves and led the team with eight ground balls. Allie Lambert picked up seven ground balls and Erekson picked up five.

Anna Waddoups and Kenna Tychsen each caused two turnovers. Tychsen led the team with seven draw control wins.

Westminster hosts Lindenwood, on Tuesday, for its second Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game.