BOISE — The No. 22 BYU men's tennis team earned its seventh sweep of the season with a 4-0 win over Boise State Saturday afternoon at the Boise State Indoor Tennis Center.

"Tough, physical match today," BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. "We came out a little flat-footed at the beginning of doubles play, but we caught fire at every position to secure that point. In singles play, separated in their bubble, we had battled on both sides at every position but ultimately prevailed with our physical play. This was an important away match for us. I'm happy for our players."

The Cougars (12-2) came out and claimed the doubles point over the Broncos (6-3) to put them up 1-0 in the match.

No. 23 Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu at the No. 1 doubles spot took a quick 6-2 win over Wyatt DeMulling and Stefan Lalovic. Mateo Vereau Melendez and Matthew Pearce followed by besting Simon Stenlund and Luka Soskic 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.

BYU went on to win three singles matches in a row. First to finish was Hsu at No. 2 singles where he topped Jack Heslin 6-3, 6-4. No. 3 singles claimed the next win when Vereau bested Max Blancaneaux 6-3, 6-4. Hill clinched the 4-0 match victory with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat over Soskic at No. 1 singles.

The Cougars return home to face WCC foes University of the Pacific and St. Mary’s College on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 respectively, with both matches beginning at 2 p.m. MDT, weather permitting.

MATCH RESULTS # 22 BYU 4, Boise State 0 DOUBLES RESULTS

#23 Hill,Sean/Hsu,Jeffrey (BYU) def. DeMulling,Wyatt/Lalovic,Stefan (BSU) 6-2 Costas,Simon Arca/Heslin,Jack (BSU) vs. Tullis,Sam/Gajardo,Ben (BYU) 5-4, unfinished Vereau,Mateo/Pearce,Matthew (BYU) def. Stenlund,Simon/Soskic,Luka (BSU) 6-3

Order of finish: (1, 3)

SINGLES RESULTS

#97 Hill,Sean (BYU) def. Soskic,Luka (BSU) 6-4, 6-4 Hsu,Jeffrey (BYU) def. Heslin,Jack (BSU) 6-3, 6-4 Vereau,Mateo (BYU) def. Blancaneaux,Max (BSU) 6-3, 6-4 Costas,Simon Arca (BSU) vs. Tullis,Sam (BYU) 6-2, 5-7, 0-1, unfinished DeMulling,Wyatt (BSU) vs. Gajardo,Ben (BYU) 6-2, 0-6, 3-4, unfinished Stenlund,Simon (BSU) vs. Pearce,Matthew (BYU) 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 1-2, unfinished

Order of finish: (2, 3, 1)