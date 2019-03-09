TREMONTON — A Tremonton man who police say stabbed his wife to death and attempted to slash his own throat has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Jose Gutierrez-Torres, 39, had been in the hospital since March 3, after police found him at the Bothwell home of Maria de Jesus Cervantes. Box Elder County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Dale Ward said the man had stabbed 53-year-old Cervantes multiple times in her neck and then turned the knife on himself.

"All the evidence indicates the decedent was murdered by Jose, who then attempted to take his own life by repeatedly slashing his own throat," police wrote in a jail booking report earlier this week.

It was reported that a "blood-covered steak knife" wrapped in a cloth was found at the residence near Cervantes head.

Police also indicated that when they arrived at the home, Gutierrez-Torres initially resisted arrest, but was ultimately taken into custody and hospitalized. He had allegedly informed his relatives, by text, that he would be soon be joining a brother-in-law who had died a week prior.

Gutierrez-Torres was released from the hospital and booked into Box Elder County Jail late Friday with no option for bail.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office indicated Saturday that Cervantes and Gutierrez-Torres were living together at the time of the attack and Cervantes' death is being investigated as an act of domestic violence.

Court documents show that Gutierrez-Torres has a history of domestic violence, having been arrested twice in 2014, the resulting charges of which were dismissed, and once in 2008, in which he pleaded guilty.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.